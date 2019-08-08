Ex-NPR freelance reporter Kim Kelly claimed in a Columbia Journalism Review piece she was fired by the partially-publicly funded media organization recently after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a segment about a tweet she had posted.

“Days earlier, I’d posted a tweet about a 68-year-old anarchist named Willem von Spronsen, who had been killed by police after he’d attempted to damage vehicles in a parking lot belonging to Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said the writer, who also contributes as a labor columnist for Teen Vogue.

Spronsen had been armed and had been throwing incendiary devices at buildings and attempting to ignite a propane tank in Tacomah, Washington, police said, according to Tacomah’s News Tribune.

Her tweet caught the attention of conservatives and finally made its way to Carlson, who aired a segment to rip the tweet apart.

Kelly had characterized the act as “righteous sabotage” and noted that Jews and Italians had used the same tactics against Nazis in World War II.

“As Van Spronsen and many other heroic comrades before have made clear, there are many ways to fight back against a violent fascist regime. Perhaps it’s time for more of us to put our thinking caps on,” read Kelly’s tweet, according to Tucker Carlson Tonight. Kelly’s Twitter account is private and the original tweet is unavailable.

“Van Spronsen injured no one and sought to injure no one; he took aim at property, not people,” explained Kelly in her CJR piece.

“The decadent rich are really unbelievable and of course, Kim Kelly is one of them. So is Antifa. These are the most privileged people in our society,” said Carlson, then noting her employment at NPR.

“Government-funded news outlets are directly spreading the message of people who promote the murder of government officials,” said Carlson.

NPR told Kelly on July 31st, a little over two weeks after Carlson’s segment, her “activist stance” conflicted with their stated journalistic ethics. “According to NPR, I should have tried harder to keep my activism under wraps—or at least done more to avoid being targeted by Fox’s preeminent propagandist,” said Kelly.

When Kelly reached out to NPR’s media relations office, she was told to reference the Ethics Handbook. “In one section, the handbook says to ‘refrain from advocating for political or other polarizing issues online.’ It was obvious that the rules were interpreted subjectively and enforced selectively,” said Kelly.

“But what does this mean going forward—for NPR, for me, and for journalism more broadly? Can a critic be an activist? Should one cancel out the other? If so, how will that affect the diversity of opinions represented and the quality of the criticism they publish?” said Kelly.

Watch above, via Fox News.

