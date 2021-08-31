Reporter Recites Slain Marine’s Sister’s Rebuke of Biden to Psaki: ‘You Can’t F Up As Bad As He Did And Say You’re Sorry’

Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker read aloud, to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, a rebuke of President Joe Biden by the sister of a U.S. Marine who was killed in the Kabul terrorist attacks.

At Monday’s White House daily briefing, Psaki was asked about the president’s meetings with the families of the 13 fallen service members. While she expressed Biden’s feelings about the interactions, Psaki said she was “not going to speak to private conversations between the President and the parents of service members who lost their lives saving others.”

But in an attempt to jar something loose, Parker confronted Psaki with comments that Roice McCollum — sister of late Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum — made to her newspaper regarding the President’s meeting with the families.

“The sister of one of the Marines killed in the airport attack told the press that the President’s comments struck her family as ‘scripted’ and ‘shallow.’ And she said, quote, ‘You can’t F up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry. This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands,'” Parker said, and asked Psaki “can you talk a little about how the President thought the meeting with the families went? And also, what responsibility, if any, for these deaths does he think he bears?”

Psaki maintained her previous posture, telling Parker that “the President made clear, as the Secretary of State and our National Security Advisor made clear that we’re all responsible. And their response- — they feel a responsibility. And the buck stops with the President,” but not commenting on the families at the meeting.

“It is certainly the right of any individual who met with the President yesterday to speak publicly about their experience, but I’m not going to speak about the President’s experience beyond what I’ve said already,” Psaki said.

Parker then asked whether the president will attend or speak at any of the slain servicemembers’ funerals.

After noting that that question is likely furthest from the families’ minds, Psaki added that Biden is “only going to do things that are of comfort to the family, are supportive of remembering the lives that have been lost, and he’s going to continue to look for ways to do that.”

McCollum’s mother lashed out at Biden in an interview with a conservative radio host, as did the fathers of two other slain Marines — Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz and Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover — in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Watch above via The White House.

