Mother of Marine Killed in Kabul Explosion: Biden Voters ‘Killed My Son’

A mother of one of the U.S. Marines killed in last week’s explosion outside the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul blamed those who voted for President Joe Biden for her son’s death.

Kathy McCollum – whose son, Rylee, was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate – did not hold back during an interview on Friday, one day after the explosion.

Mother of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, who died in the Kabul bombing: “all you Democrats… who voted for [Biden], you just killed my son… never would have happened under Trump.” pic.twitter.com/74eZ24jwaE — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 28, 2021

“Twenty years and six-months-old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she said on SiriusXM Patriot’s The Wilkow Majority.

“I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning,” continued McCollum. “Two Marines at my door telling me my son was dead.”

“I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she added. “With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House, who still thinks he’s a senator.”

McCollum mentioned her son got married on Feb. 14 and that he and his wife were expecting a baby on Sept. 26.

“This was an unnecessary debacle that could have been handled properly. They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan and they chose not to,” she vented. “And so they sent in, freakin’ what, 6,000 troops? And my son, through the laws of statistics, my son was one of the ones who just got blown up in a freakin’ terrorist bomb yesterday.”

McCollum continued, “So, instead of grieving and crying, I’m just getting mad.”

ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate in Central and South Asia, has taken responsibility for the bombing, which has killed at least 180 people. Since the attack, U.S. airstrikes have killed ISIS-K members, including a suicide bomber near the airport on Sunday. One of the airstrikes wounded a member of the terrorist group.

Listen above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com