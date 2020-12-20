Republican Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) was swamped with criticism on Twitter Sunday following a tweet he sent out claiming President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in January will mark “the first hour of [the] conspiracy to dismantle America.”

“If Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th, it will mark the final hour of conspiracy to dismantle the American election process, and the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America,” the GOP congressman tweeted.

If Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th, it will mark the final hour of conspiracy to dismantle the American election process, and the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) December 20, 2020

Actual tweet written by an actual member of the actual House of Representatives 👇🏻 https://t.co/HZlOA2Zlam — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 20, 2020

Criticism of Higgins’ tweet quickly poured in on Twitter Sunday night, with several people highlighting the dichotomy between Higgins’ role on the Homeland Security Committee and his comments.

Why do you hate America (and it’s elections)? https://t.co/y8QBs9O3dn — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 20, 2020

Area man advocates overthrow of the United States government. https://t.co/pwzLqBpxXd — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 21, 2020

Oh shut up clay. This is the worst kind of pandering to the base https://t.co/iFV23kt5ZQ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 20, 2020

Rep. Higgins should be removed from the Homeland Security committee before the day is out. https://t.co/PxCdzvYDXy — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) December 20, 2020

Looking for a word to accurately describe this Republican Congressman. Any suggestions? https://t.co/FTln0vWJaK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 20, 2020

Stunning to see this sort of anti-democracy insanity from a sitting member of Congress. https://t.co/9MAjC7PJj0 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 21, 2020

Can someone ease this person into the padded room in which he belongs? https://t.co/39WGzNXne5 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 21, 2020

No rule says you have to participate. I’m good with you giving up your seat and moving on. https://t.co/LYTlMCdK91 — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) December 20, 2020

You’re literally insane. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 20, 2020

This is a seditious statement. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 20, 2020

Prove it, you fucking traitor. I cant believe how easily you people have transformed into the anti-democracy party. Did @tedcruz also win the Iowa caucuses through fraud? Trump said so. 2016 popular vote, 2012 Scot of the year, 2006 emmys. Trump said everything he lost was fraud. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 20, 2020

