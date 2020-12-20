comScore

Republican Congressman Criticized For Tweet Claiming that Biden’s Inauguration Will Mark ‘A Conspiracy To Dismantle America’

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 20th, 2020, 8:24 pm

Republican Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) was swamped with criticism on Twitter Sunday following a tweet he sent out claiming President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in January will mark “the first hour of [the] conspiracy to dismantle America.”

“If Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th, it will mark the final hour of conspiracy to dismantle the American election process, and the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America,” the GOP congressman tweeted.

Criticism of Higgins’ tweet quickly poured in on Twitter Sunday night, with several people highlighting the dichotomy between Higgins’ role on the Homeland Security Committee and his comments.

