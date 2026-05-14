WATCH: JD Vance Presser Interrupted Due To Medical Emergency

Vice President JD Vance’s anti-fraud rally in Bangor, Maine, was interrupted by a medical emergency on Thursday.

Vance was in the midst of talking about how the Trump administration cares about how tax dollars are spent, before he stopped to draw attention to an audience member who had apparently passed out.

“All I’m saying that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance care about fraud and the people of the state. And care about your tax dollars going to where it’s actually supposed to go!” Vance said to cheers, before adding, “Guys, do we have somebody over here with an issue? Okay. Let’s get a doctor in here. Sounds like we have somebody that maybe fainted or—”

Vance then walked over to get a better look. “Got him? Okay. All right.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you would just make a pathway so that the law enforcement and doctors can get to that person. Are we okay? We’re good? She has care. Okay, sounds good,” Vance said.

Someone in the crowd shouted, “How about voter fraud?” but Vance announced he would be taking no more questions.

“I just want to be respectful. I will not answer any more questions here. I will let this person get the treatment and the care she needs,” Vance said.

“Let me just say two quick words. Number one, let’s all say a prayer for the friend here and make sure God looks after him or her, looks after her health.”

“And number two, what I would say is, it is the coolest job that I’ve ever had to be the vice president of this great country. It’s the coolest thing to be able to come here in the beautiful state of Maine and the beautiful month of May and to be able to spend time with you,” Vance said. “Let me just say this job has given me more confidence than ever that this country, its best days are ahead of it! As much as I’m sometimes frustrated by Washington DC as much as I’m frustrated by the politicians who seem to care more about illegal aliens than the citizens of this country and the citizens of this state, what I have learned over the last 18 months is that we have the most talented, the most compassionate, and the toughest people anywhere in the world.”

Vance added, “Ladies and gentlemen, America is the best country and it’s going to be the best country for many years to come. God bless you all. Thank you for having me. It’s good to see you all!”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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