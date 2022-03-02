Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Thomas Massie (R-KY) were the only three members to vote against a resolution that overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday to condemn Russia over its military invasion of Ukraine.

The final tally was 426 to 3.

The resolution was introduced by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and cosponsored by Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), the first Ukrainian-American to serve in Congress.

Among a number of things, the measure calls for “an immediate cease-fire and the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory”; “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”; “backs the continued use of sanctions, in coordination with United States allies and partners, to fully isolate the [Vladimir] Putin regime economically for its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine”; and “urges the United States and its allies and partners to deliver additional and immediate defensive security assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats Ukraine is currently facing from Russian forces.”

The resolution expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people and condemns Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, the resolution states, must be “held accountable for permitting the use of Belarusian territory for, and committing Belarusian forces to, Putin’s unprovoked renewed full-scale invasion against Ukraine.”

