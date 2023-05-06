‘Republicans Want To Erase Them Entirely!’ Mary Trump Blasts GOP, White People, ‘Even Allies’ Over Sins Of Racism And Genocide

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told MSNBC host Michael Steele that Republicans, White people — “even allies” — haven’t properly dealt with the “original sins” of racism and genocide.

Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — was a guest on this week’s edition of the Michael Steele Podcast for an hour of psychoanalyzing America.

Early in the episode, Mary laid out the contours of the commentary that would permeate the show, to enthusiastic agreement from Steele:

MARY TRUMP: You know this as well as anybody. Donald didn’t change the party. He revealed something about it that for various reasons, it was expeditious to keep under wraps. And he also gave people permission. Those who wanted it and were willing to take advantage of it to be there were selves, which is why so many people got pushed out of the party and so many other people like the new leaders of the party, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, decided that it was their time and they weren’t wrong about this. So just as with Donald, there is history here. And I think this is, this might sound reductive, but I think it’s absolutely true that the problems that have led us to this existential crisis we’re facing is that America has never faced its deepest, darkest issues.

MICHAEL STEELE: Yes, now we’re talking sister. Now we’re talking!

MARY TRUMP: Right? And it’s you know, white people don’t want to hear this. And even even allies don’t like facing this stuff. And I get it. But it’s it’s time to own up to the fact that we are here because not only have we never atoned for our original sins. We’ve never properly acknowledged them and now Republicans want to erase them entirely. And part of that, it’s not just the original sins of of enslaving an entire race of people and destroying an entire other race of people. But it’s, it’s not owning what white people in America have gained from the advantage of white supremacy and white privilege. And I think when you confront people that directly, they get defensive.

MICHAEL STEELE: Yeah. Yeah, very much so.

MARY TRUMP: And that’s the problem. It’s like, okay, you’re not responsible. Nobody here is responsible for what happened 400 years ago. Those people are long dead. But that doesn’t mean that we haven’t benefited from the system that continues to this day to operate in America. And, Michael, I think that more than anything else is what keeps us on the precipice of losing everything. Not because of people on the right, but because people who really do believe in American democracy aren’t willing to face issues head on because it hurts their feelings or something.

MICHAEL STEELE: That that is that is I mean, I’m having a very cathartic moment right now because I’ve been trying to make this case for. Probably 25 years of that. And I put it this way, Mary. What ills America? What gnaws in her and her gut? Can never resolve itself until America decides to resolve the issue of Black and white.

MARY TRUMP: Absolutely.

MICHAEL STEELE: It’s not about border. It’s not about the Asian community. It’s not about Hispanics. It’s not about the Germans or the French or the Italians who came at the turn of the last century. It has been and it will continue to be about the very intricate and delicate relationship between white people and Black people.