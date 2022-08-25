‘Respect Your Colleagues!’ Karine Jean-Pierre Attempts to Restore Order as Press Briefing Descends Into Chaos

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was having none of it.

Throughout Thursday’s White House press briefing, Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras tried to get in a question only to not be called on.

Following Washington Post White House reporter Matt Viser going back and forth with Jean-Pierre about Biden forgiving student debt, Veras shouted in trying to get Jean-Pierre to call on her, but Jean-Pierre instead picked on another reporter, Chris Johnson of the LGBTQ publication Washington Blade.

“Karine, I’ve been asking you for a question for a long time,” said Veras.

Jean-Pierre rebuked Veras and said, “You’re not being respectful … to your colleagues. To your own colleagues.”

Despite Jean-Pierre calling on Johnson, Veras kept interrupting, claiming she’s been trying to ask questions “for more than a week.”

“Respect your colleagues,” said Jean-Pierre as she was listening to Johnson ask his question.

Veras kept shouting over Johnson.

Jean-Pierre told Johnson he’d have to start his question again “because there was some disrespect happening.”

Veras kept interrupting, begging to ask a question, only for Jean-Pierre to say, “You’re being disrespectful.” Johnson can be seen as peeved over the interrupting.

This is not the first time Veras has interrupted a White House press briefing.

Earlier this month, she accused Jean-Pierre of not calling on African reporters during briefings. Jean-Pierre eventually called on Today News Africa chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba, who also has a history of shouting over others during the White House press briefing.

