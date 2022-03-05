Roland Martin Goes OFF on ‘Mediocre White’ Tucker Carlson Over Biden Nominee: ‘This is What Black People Have To Deal With’

Award-winning journalist Roland Martin went off on Tucker Carlson over the cable news host’s demand that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson release her LSAT scores.

Earlier this week, Mr. Carlson demanded to see Judge Jackson’s scores, while also taking pains to mock the name of President Joe Biden’s first nominee to the Supreme Court, and the first Black woman in history to be selected for that position.

“So, is Ketanji Brown Jackson – a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing – one of the top legal minds in the entire country?” Carlson said.

On Black Star Network’s Roland Martin Unfiltered this week, the eponymous host played a clip of Carlson’s rant, then went off on the “mediocre white” host:

See, it’s always hilarious when white folks go to the test. First of all, little Tucker, who says, “Oh, release her LSAT, and that’s going to settle it” in terms of is she a bright legal mind. I think she finished magna cum laude from Harvard. It’s a good bet she’s kind of smart. … People need to understand and we get it. This is what Black people have to deal with when you have mediocre white men like Tucker Carlson, who love to want to challenge Black people in this way. And people need to understand, Tucker Carlson is the kind of white person who hurt Clarence Thomas’ feelings so much when he was called an affirmative action recruit at Holy Cross and then at Yale. And that’s why, to this day, he has such disdain for affirmative action, because frankly, Clarence Thomas didn’t have enough self-esteem to go tell someone like Tucker Carlson to go to Hell.

Mr. Martin would go on to lament some of the remarks that President Joe Biden and Judge Brown felt the need to make at the official announcement of her nomination:

Yes, it pisses me off that Biden had to step out there and talk about how the Fraternal Order of Police is backing Brown. See again, I didn’t feel as if she needed to say, even in her own speech, that, Oh, I have an uncle who got caught up in the drug trade, is in life, in prison. Oh, but I also have family members who in law enforcement. I’m not explaining shit to these people. And that’s the thing. They want us to always qualify ourselves to make them comfortable. I’m just not in it… I have no interest whatsoever in making mediocre white people comfortable in their racism.

Watch above via Roland Martin.

