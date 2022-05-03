Ron Johnson Says ‘It May Be True’ That Vaccines Are Deliberately Giving People AIDS

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggested in a recent interview that Covid vaccines “may” give people AIDS, but that more research on the matter is necessary.

Johnson sat down with Todd Callender, whom the Wisconsin Examiner described as an anti-vaccine attorney.

Callender shared a wild theory with the senator: Covid shots are intentionally spreading HIV/AIDS to people who receive them.

In an interview published in the platform Rumble, the attorney said:

The way to approach this is from a criminal point of view because that’s what has happened. And until we start holding people accountable, [Dr. Anthony Fauci] number one, you’re going to see people still falling out, still getting sick. You’ve got more than a hundred doctors here, all of whom will tell you that these shots caused vaccine-induced AIDS. They purposefully gave people AIDS. Right, they knew this. The FDA, two weeks prior to their emergency use authorization license, had an internal review —- an internal audit function that had the infamous page 16. They knew all of this, and yet they licensed these shots anyway.

Callendar called the actions of the FDA “criminal,” and suggested action be taken against public health authorities.

Johnson, for his part, pushed back. But during his response, he stated his interviewer “may” be right about vaccines and AIDS.

“Let me challenge you there, that’s way down the road,” Johnson told Callendar. “You’ve gotta do one step at a time, everything you say may be true, but right now the public views the vaccines as largely safe and effective, that vaccine injuries are rare and mild.”

Johnson concluded until more Americans conclude vaccine injuries “are real,” opponents of the shots cannot “leap to crimes against humanity.”

“You can’t leap to another Nuremberg trial,” he said.

Reuters recently tackled the wild theory that tens of millions of Americans have been exposed to AIDS through Covid vaccines. That thorough review found the online conspiracy theory holds no validity.

