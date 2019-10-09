Jon Lovett, the partner of journalist Ronan Farrow who helped expose Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, claimed on Wednesday that NBC tried to get Farrow to “stop reporting” on the sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein.

“It does not seem as though the many hours Noah Oppenheim and [NBCUniversal News Group’s Senior Vice President of Communications Mark Kornblau] have spent in recent days trying to convince media reporters that up is down and black is white have been effective,” declared Lovett on Twitter. “NBC killed the Weinstein story. It was a historic mistake. Over and over and over again, NBC told Ronan to stop reporting. I heard it myself! Phones have speakers!”

It does not seem as though the many hours Noah Oppenheim and @MarkKornblau have spent in recent days trying to convince media reporters that up is down and black is white have been effective. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) October 9, 2019

NBC killed the Weinstein story. It was a historic mistake. Over and over and over again, NBC told Ronan to stop reporting. I heard it myself! Phones have speakers! — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) October 9, 2019

In Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, the journalist claimed Weinstein threatened NBC News by telling them that he could reveal similar sexual assault allegations about their now-fired anchor Matt Lauer.

“Weinstein made it known to the network that he was aware of Lauer’s behavior and capable of revealing it,” Farrow wrote.

In a staff memo obtained by Mediaite, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack responded to the book saying, “It disappoints me to say that even with passage of time, Farrow’s account has become neither more accurate, nor more respectful of the dedicated colleagues he worked with here at NBC News. He uses a variety of tactics to paint a fundamentally untrue picture.”

“Here are the essential and indisputable facts: NBC News assigned the Harvey Weinstein story to Ronan, we completely supported it over many months with resources – both financial and editorial. After seven months, without one victim or witness on the record, he simply didn’t have a story that met our standard for broadcast nor that of any major news organization,” Lack claimed. “Not willing to accept that standard and not wanting to get beaten by the New York Times, he asked to take his story to an outlet he claimed was ready to publish right away. Reluctantly, we allowed him to go ahead. Fifty-three days later, and five days after the New York Times did indeed break the story, he published an article at the New Yorker that bore little resemblance to the reporting he had while at NBC News.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com