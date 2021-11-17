Rupert Murdoch spoke at the News Corp. annual meeting on Wednesday and said that conservatives won’t be able to “play an active, forceful role” in public political debates if Donald Trump “stays focused in the past.”

He was likely talking about the former president’s obsession with the 2020 election and his false claim that it was stolen from him.

The 90-year-old media mogul also took Facebook and Google to task for allegedly censoring conservatives.

“What we have seen in the past few weeks about the practices at Facebook and Google surely reinforces the need for significant reform,” he said. “There is no doubt that Facebook employees try to silence conservative voices and a quick Google News search on most contemporary topics often reveals a similar pattern of selectivity – or to be blunt, censorship.”

Speaking at the News Corp. annual meeting, Rupert Murdoch accuses Facebook and Google of censoring conservatives, and criticizes Donald Trump for his focus on the 2020 election. "The past if the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future." pic.twitter.com/zgAkB0SU3R — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) November 17, 2021

Murdoch accused the tech titans, which have nearly duopolized the digital advertising space, of “collusion.”

He then turned his attention to what he sees as the way forward for conservatives participating in the public discourse.

“Finally, the current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity,” said Murdoch. “It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future.”

