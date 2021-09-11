Fox News Anchor Fact-Checks Donald Trump After He Mentions ‘Rigged Election’ During 9/11 Remarks to NYPD

Fox News anchor Arthel Neville fact-checked former President Donald Trump‘s “rigged election” claims on Saturday after he reiterated the false rhetoric while visiting New York City Police Department’s 17th Precinct to honor Sept. 11 first responders.

“I grew up with you and you are New York’s finest,” Trump told the officers. “You’re incredible people and I know many of you, and I appreciated during the election you know that New York City Police endorsed Trump — you know that right — first time they’ve ever endorsed a candidate. They told me first time, maybe they do it every time, I don’t know…. And it’s a great honor. Having that endorsement meant more to me than anything.”

(The NYPD itself did not endorse a candidate, but several unions, including the largest — the Police Benevolent Association — offered an endorsement.)

Trump then opened the floor for questions from the officers, joking that they could be “a star” since there was “fake news” behind them covering the event.

“That’s a tough question. Actually for me it’s an easy question,” Trump said when asked if he plans to run again in 2024. “I mean I know what I’m going to do, but we are not supposed to be talking about it yet, from the standpoint of campaign finance laws which frankly are ridiculous.”

“I think you are going to be happy, let me put it that way,” he later added. “I think you are going to be very happy.”

Trump boasted about the economy under his administration, and regarding Afghanistan, he claimed they “had everybody on hold.”

“The Taliban was on hold,” he said. “I dealt with the top guy Abdul and there was nothing he was going to be doing with us, and all of a sudden we have a rigged election and all of a sudden we flee Afghanistan. And that’s why I’m saying what timing, what horrible timing, the 20th anniversary [of Sept. 11] and I watched the speeches and not one person spoke about the fact that three days ago, we fled Afghanistan and we left Americans behind and others too.”

President Joe Biden ordered all troops to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31, largely blaming the short timeline for withdrawal on a deal negotiated with the Taliban by Trump.

Fox News cut away from Trump’s remarks as he fielded more questions, and Neville made a point to rebuke his “rigged election” comment.

“He did not miss any opportunities to air grievances including claiming that the election was rigged, which it was not,” Neville said. “It has been proven in court multiple times. It has been proven that the election was not rigged by elected election officials, but it started out on a good note. Former president saying that he grew up with the firefighters [and police officers] because he’s from New York and he thanked them for their service.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

