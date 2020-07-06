Conservative radio king Rush Limbaugh on Monday ripped the media for failing to talk about the “survivability rate” of coronavirus, arguing it was time to allow the “young and the healthy” to “live their lives and spread herd immunity.”

“You need to not go along with this idea of shutting down the entire economy again, shutting down entire states,” Limbaugh said. “What they’re not telling you is the death rate is falling. But you don’t know that, because they’re simply reporting this massive increase in cases and you’re supposed to assume every case equals a death.”

Limbaugh, who broadcasts from West Palm Beach, said “media irresponsibility and propaganda” had created an impression that deaths were on the rise in Texas and in Florida — despite a fatality rate in those states of 1-2 percent, well below the national average of nearly 5 percent.

“They’re not reporting the survivability rate,” Limbaugh said. “The answer, here: Don’t mandate closures. Don’t mandate social distancing. Don’t even mandate mask-wearing. Encourage people who are old or who have a compromised immune system to stay quarantined. Stay hidden away. Do not go out. But let the young and the healthy go out and live their lives … and spread herd immunity, because that’s ultimately — until we get therapeutics or vaccine, that’s going to be the answer to this.”

Limbaugh, who has been battling advanced lung cancer, also said on Monday that he was “very confident” of “extra innings” in that fight after a successful third round of treatment, despite a one round that “nearly killed” him.

“My first two at-bats were horrible,” Limbaugh said. “One was a targeted therapy of clinical trial drugs, which worked but nearly killed me in the process. And so we had to get off of those. But on my third at-bat, the third attempt, I managed to get on base. I hit a solid single and then stole second. I am currently on second base hoping to slide into third and eventually make it all the way home. We’re in the bottom of the ninth. If I get all the way home we get extra innings. And that’s what we’re shooting for here.”

Listen above via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

