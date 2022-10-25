Russian State TV Fires Presenter Who Called for Ukrainian Children to Be Drowned and ‘Monstrous Little Houses to be Burned’

A Russian state TV channel has fired a presenter for calling for Ukrainian children to be drowned and for their “monstrous little houses to be burned.”

State-affiliated network RT, formerly Russia Today, fired Anton Krasovsky on Monday after he made incendiary remarks the previous day.

“I thought [Ukrainians] always hated Russians. Rather, those people who identified as [Ukrainians] and not as Russians. A large number of Russians were forced to believe that they are [Ukrainians],” he said, using a slur for “Ukrainians.”

He said Ukrainian children “should have been drowned in the Tysyna [river]. That’s not your method, because you sci-fi writers are intelligent, but it is our method. Whoever says that Moskals occupied them, you throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent.”

“Over there, every piece of shit little house, there are masses of awful, monstrous little houses, they all shit all over the Carpathian Mountains,” added Krasovsky, referring to the mountains which go from the Czech Republic and Slovakia to Romania. “Carpathian Mountains are disgusting. Every hit over there is called ‘smerekova khata.’ Shove them right into those huts and burn them up.”

Krasovsky also said that Ukraine is “not supposed to exist at all. Should Ukraine remain on the map of the world?” He called for Ukrainians to be shot.

In a statement on Telegram, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan announced Krasovsky’s firing.

“I am terminating our cooperation, as neither I nor the rest of the RT team can allow even the thought of any of us being capable to share such nonsense,” she said. “A surprise, what can I say.”

In a video posted on his Telegram on Monday, Krasovsky expressed guilt though he did not explicitly apologize.

(h/t Julia Davis)

