Rust Assistant Director David Halls was allegedly fired from a movie in 2019 for presiding over a cast member’s firearm injury, two years prior to this month’s fatal incident.

The incident took place in 2019 during filming for Freedom’s Path, according to a Monday statement provided to CNN by the film’s production company. While no one was struck by a projectile in that incident, a sound crew member sought evaluation from an on-set medic after a firearm “unexpectedly discharged.”

“Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged,” Rocket Soul Studios said. “Production did not resume filming until Dave was off site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time.”

The company added:

Upon wrapping production for the day, Dave Halls was officially terminated and given the specific reasons for his termination. Dave was very remorseful for the events, and understood the reasons he was being terminated. A new assistant director as well as a new armorer were hired for the duration of principal photography. Production of the film finished successfully.

That movie is not slated for release until 2022. Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm he believed was empty during filming for Rust last week, killing one crew member and injuring another. Filming for that production has halted indefinitely as a result of the incident.

