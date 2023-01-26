San Francisco Judge Orders Public Release of Footage From Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

A California judge ruled against prosecutors by determining that footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will soon be made publicly available.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy handed down a motion on Wednesday that will allow The Associated Press, The New York Times, and other news outlets to access evidence from the case on the assault of Paul Pelosi. The evidence includes Capitol Police surveillance footage, body cam footage, Mr. Pelosi’s 911 call from the night of the attack, and a police interview with his alleged attacker: David DePape.

DePape faces charges of assault, attempted murder, and attempted kidnapping as he stands accused of breaking into the Pelosi’s residence, attacking Mr. Pelosi with a hammer, and plotting to take Mrs. Pelosi hostage for a threatening interrogation. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office was against releasing the footage, arguing that it would fuel false information about the attack while undermining DePape’s right to a fair trial.

In his ruling, Murphy pointed out that prosecutors presented portions of the case evidence at a preliminary hearing last month, thus, there was no further reason to keep it concealed from the news agencies that were seeking access. While the District Attorney’s office has been worried about spreading misinformation, news agencies have counterargued that the evidence is necessary to counter false information about the attack that has already been disseminated among the public.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com