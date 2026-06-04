President Donald Trump lashed out at the four Republican congressmen who joined Democrats to pass a war powers resolution on Wednesday — in a stunning rebuke to the president.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Thursday morning, the president tried to downplay the resolution and proceeded to blast the four Republicans — Reps. Tom Barrett (MI), Warren Davidson (OH), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), and frequent critic Thomas Massie (KY).

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote. “Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves.”

The resolution — which, if enacted, would direct the president to withdraw forces from Iran — passed by a 215-208 margin in the house. The resolution now heads to the Senate, but even if passed, it would certainly face a veto from Trump — and the Senate would almost certainly not have the votes to overcome that veto.

Still, the passage in the House is an extremely rare rebuke of Trump’s handling of the war. Republican leadership had tried to delay the vote several weeks ago when they saw they could not defeat the measure, but the War Powers Resolution requires such measures be taken up within a short time frame — forcing the vote on Wednesday.

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