Sarah Huckabee Sanders Claims Mick Mulvaney Exploded at ‘F*cking Self-Righteous’ John Bolton

By Ken MeyerJun 22nd, 2020, 11:28 am

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tore into John Bolton on Monday in a Twitter thread, sharing an anecdote in which a Trump official erupted at the former national security adviser when they all worked in the White House.

Bolton’s revolt against President Donald Trump — in the form of a widely-covered memoir detailing the administrations foreign policy blunders and the president’s allegedly impeachable conduct — has thrust him into the center of a political firestorm. As Bolton expresses hope in interviews that his former boss will be a one-term president, Sanders tweeted out an excerpt of her own book in which she called Bolton “a man drunk on power who ultimately betrayed America when he didn’t get his way.”

Sanders continued her thread by recalling a state visit to London where Bolton “had a separate agenda” from the rest of the White House and “apparently felt too important to travel with the rest of us.”

Sanders recounted that the rest of the White House talked about “how arrogant and selfish Bolton could be” during the trip, which led to her calling him “a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything. Often Bolton acted like he was the president, pushing an agenda contrary to President Trump’s.”

After that, Sanders offered an account of how tensions reached a breaking point when former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney confronted Bolton and blew up in his face, telling the official, “Let’s face it John… You’re a f—— self-righteous, self-centered son of a b——!”

Sanders said she and other staffers “nodded in approval” at the outburst.

