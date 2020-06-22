Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tore into John Bolton on Monday in a Twitter thread, sharing an anecdote in which a Trump official erupted at the former national security adviser when they all worked in the White House.

Bolton’s revolt against President Donald Trump — in the form of a widely-covered memoir detailing the administrations foreign policy blunders and the president’s allegedly impeachable conduct — has thrust him into the center of a political firestorm. As Bolton expresses hope in interviews that his former boss will be a one-term president, Sanders tweeted out an excerpt of her own book in which she called Bolton “a man drunk on power who ultimately betrayed America when he didn’t get his way.”

Full excerpt from my forthcoming book “Speaking for Myself,” about John Bolton, a man drunk on power who ultimately betrayed America when he didn’t get his way… “That evening the United States hosted the reciprocal dinner at the Winfield House, the US Ambassador’s residence… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

Sanders continued her thread by recalling a state visit to London where Bolton “had a separate agenda” from the rest of the White House and “apparently felt too important to travel with the rest of us.”

on Air Force One with the President and his team. Bolton apparently felt too important to travel with the rest of us. It was a running joke in the White House. As we were ready to depart for the Winfield House we loaded onto a small black bus… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

Mnuchin, one of the highest ranking officials in government, far outranked him. We waited at the hotel but there was no sign of Bolton or his motorcade. After a while we gave up and headed to the Winfield House to meet the president… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

Sanders recounted that the rest of the White House talked about “how arrogant and selfish Bolton could be” during the trip, which led to her calling him “a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything. Often Bolton acted like he was the president, pushing an agenda contrary to President Trump’s.”

After that, Sanders offered an account of how tensions reached a breaking point when former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney confronted Bolton and blew up in his face, telling the official, “Let’s face it John… You’re a f—— self-righteous, self-centered son of a b——!”

Sanders said she and other staffers “nodded in approval” at the outburst.

Mick made clear he was the chief of staff and Bolton’s total disregard for his colleagues and common decency was unacceptable and would no longer be tolerated. “Let’s face it John,” Mick said. “You’re a f—— self-righteous, self-centered son of a b——!” — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

The rest of us looked on and nodded in approval, proud of Mick for standing up for us. Mick even got a few high fives from officials thrilled someone had put Bolton in his place.” — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

