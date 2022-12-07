Sean Spicer Dunked on for Confusing Pearl Harbor Attack with D-Day: ‘Majored in History at Trump University’

Newsmax TV host and former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was pilloried on Twitter after he confused the Pearl Harbor attack with D-Day.

On Wednesday, the somber anniversary of the day Japanese warplanes launched a surprise attack against U.S. servicemen in Hawaii in 1941, Spicer posted a tweet to remember those lost. He seemed to have the best of intentions but was derided ruthlessly.

“Today is DDay,” he wrote. “It only lives in infamy if we remember and share the story of sacrifice with the next generation.” Spicer ended the post with the tag #DDay.

The date commonly referred to as D-Day actually occurred on June 6, 1944. On that day, Allied forces invaded northern France from Great Britain in order to rid occupied Europe of German forces as part of Operation Overlord.

Spicer deleted the tweet and acknowledged the error in another tweet.

It was far from his first World War II history flub. As press secretary in 2017, he falsely declared that “even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons.”

Given that Spicer graduated from the Naval War College with a master’s degree, and the fact he served in the U.S. Navy, he was mocked over the D-Day error.

Sean Spicer majored in history at Trump University. https://t.co/asj8UpBwpO — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) December 7, 2022

Spoiler: D Day is June 6. Today lives in infamy not because of @SeanSpicer's idiocy, but because it was the day he learned that Normandy is nowhere near Pearl Harbor. https://t.co/gNuWrIJB7X — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) December 7, 2022

Sean Spicer has a master's degree from the U.S. Naval War College. https://t.co/zFC4HuEXRU — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) December 7, 2022

Look, I'm noticing a lot of people dunking on Sean Spicer for doing an embarrassing tweet. And that's all well and good. (1/1) — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 7, 2022

Sean Spicer is a US Navy public affairs officer and he mixed up Pearl Harbor Day with D-Day. Chef's kiss. https://t.co/gUyOdbFUzq — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 7, 2022

It’s the day @seanspicer got a “D” in American History. https://t.co/8keAgcZF48 — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) December 7, 2022

Don’t know much about history … Sean Spicer obtained a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the US Naval War College just ten years ago, and he has served as a commander in the US Naval Reserve since 1999. How did he get this so wrong? pic.twitter.com/XY0wGH0pji — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) December 7, 2022

Sean Spicer with big ”was it over when the German’s bombed Pearl Harbor” energy. https://t.co/rayUS5YorI — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) December 7, 2022

