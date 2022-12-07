Sean Spicer Dunked on for Confusing Pearl Harbor Attack with D-Day: ‘Majored in History at Trump University’
Newsmax TV host and former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was pilloried on Twitter after he confused the Pearl Harbor attack with D-Day.
On Wednesday, the somber anniversary of the day Japanese warplanes launched a surprise attack against U.S. servicemen in Hawaii in 1941, Spicer posted a tweet to remember those lost. He seemed to have the best of intentions but was derided ruthlessly.
“Today is DDay,” he wrote. “It only lives in infamy if we remember and share the story of sacrifice with the next generation.” Spicer ended the post with the tag #DDay.
The date commonly referred to as D-Day actually occurred on June 6, 1944. On that day, Allied forces invaded northern France from Great Britain in order to rid occupied Europe of German forces as part of Operation Overlord.
Spicer deleted the tweet and acknowledged the error in another tweet.
It was far from his first World War II history flub. As press secretary in 2017, he falsely declared that “even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons.”
Given that Spicer graduated from the Naval War College with a master’s degree, and the fact he served in the U.S. Navy, he was mocked over the D-Day error.
