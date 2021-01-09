The United States Secret Service confirmed to Mediaite on Saturday night that they are aware of the threats made by pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood against Vice President Mike Pence on Parler.

“We are aware of the comments and take all threats against our protectees seriously,” a USSS spokesperson told Mediaite Saturday evening regarding Wood’s threats.

“Get the firing squads ready. Pence goes FIRST,” Wood declared on Parler early Thursday morning, which has since been taken down by the alternative social media platform.

Asked by Mediaite about the threats he directed at Pence, Wood attempted to backtrack on his online remarks.

“I made NO threat,” Wood told Mediaite on Saturday night. “I do not believe in violence. I do believe in the rule of law. I have reliable evidence that Pence has engaged in acts of treason. My comments were rhetorical hyperbole. Any journalist should understand that concept. If my information is accurate, law enforcement will address what punishment, if any, should be administered to Pence as they do with all criminals.”

Further asked by Mediaite if he was contacted by the United States Secret Service, Wood said he had not been.

“I have not been contacted by the Secret Service nor do I expect to be. I am a man of God and believe in the rule of law,” Wood stated.

Parler CEO John Matze told Mediaite on Saturday morning the platform has taken down a series of “parleys” sent out by Wood that had violated their community guidelines.

“Yes, some of his parleys that violated our rules were taken down,” Matze told Mediaite. “Including the ones you are talking about.”

