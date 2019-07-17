“I am deeply disappointed that my colleague has just objected to the desperately needed and urgent bill for our 9/11 first responders.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand responds to Sen. Rand Paul blocking Senate vote on 9/11 victim compensation fund https://t.co/QAxUWidn4J pic.twitter.com/7ZmvV6rI1h — The Hill (@thehill) July 17, 2019

Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday blocked the Senate from approving an extension of the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund, and many are furious, beginning with Sen. Kristen Gillibrand.

“Enough of the political games! Our 9/11 first responders and the entire nation are watching to see if this body actually cares,” said Gillibrand in response to Paul’s block.

Gillibrand had tried to win the Senate’s consent to approve the bill which passed the House 402-12 last week. In order to approve the bill, which would extend funding until 2090, she needed unanimous consent, to which Paul objected.

“It has long been my feeling that we need to address our massive debt in this country,” said Paul. “Any new program that’s going to have the longevity of 70, 80 years should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable,” he added.

“We need at the very least to have this debate. I will be offering up an amendment if this bill should come to the floor, but until then I will object.”

“I am deeply disappointed that my colleague has just objected to the desperately needed and urgent bill for our 9/11 first responders. A bipartisan bill that just earned over 400 votes in the House of Representatives, and has 73 co-sponsors in this chamber,” said Gillibrand.

SEN RAND PAUL 9/11 VCF “THE PRICE TAG TOO HIGH” sorry you feel that way. You shed NO blood, lost NO air, suffered NO illness, you have NO clue. In fact you weren’t Senator on 9/11 while you waited to inherit daddy’s seat. Men & women died & are still dying. VOTE YES! pic.twitter.com/ThOswDQd4Y — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 17, 2019

How many times has @RandPaul claimed he would never forget September 11th? Today he certainly forgot. These objections are disgraceful and leave sick 9/11 responders and survivors in limbo. @senatemajldr must bring the #Renew911VCF bill up for a vote. https://t.co/jtV0MZB10T — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) July 17, 2019

The GOP Senate needs to stop playing games and pass the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund. I spoke with officers, first responders & victims last week – some on oxygen, others brought scans of their tumors – and they told me the GOP gave them their word. We can’t afford to wait. https://t.co/c22cNZEPba — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 17, 2019

Yeah, @RandPaul, this right here is the hill you should choose to pick a fight re: overall federal spending. Fantastic choice. Well done. https://t.co/0wNpwx180T — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 17, 2019

Rand Paul is disgusting. Blocking funding for 9/11 first responders and blaming it on not having the money. Let’s start with Trump reimbursing us for the hundreds of millions we’ve wasted on his golf vacations. The Republican Party is gross and pathetic. Corruption is rampant. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 17, 2019

So let me get this straight: @RandPaul has no problem voting for billions in tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, but votes against providing health care for 9/11 first responders because he’s worried about the debt. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 17, 2019

#RandPaul voting against 9/11 funds for 1st responders with life-threatening diseases is like… it’s like… Well actually… there’s absolutely nothing in political history that can match that. You don’t fuck with #NewYorksFinest & #NewYorksBravest

He will pay dearly for this. pic.twitter.com/LLeoCiXx12 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 17, 2019

