Another week, another round of Senate Democrats put on the defensive to answer for their absent colleague, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

In a pair of awkward Sunday show confrontations, Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mark Warner (D-VA) were put on the spot about Feinstein — who has been missing from work for months due to a bout with shingles. The absence of the 89-year-old Feinstein, who sits on the Senate Judiciary committee, has resulted the senate being unable to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees.

Sunday on Meet the Press, Chuck Todd asked Durbin — who chairs the judiciary committee — if he plans to call for Feinstein to step down.

“At what point does her absence make you rethink whether you should publicly also add your voice to the calls of asking her to resign her Senate seat?”

Durbin proceeded to dodge the questions.

“Dianne Feinstein is my friend,” Durbin said. “She’s my colleague. We sit next to one another on the Judiciary Committee. She’s done extraordinary things in her public career. Let’s face it, she’s gone through several weeks of real travail over this shingles issue that she was obviously dealing with. She wants to come back. She said to Chuck Schumer on the phone last week, ‘I want to get on that plane next Monday and be there.’ I want her to come back too. But her future is in her own hands and her family’s consultation. I wish her the best and I hope she can return very soon.”

A version of that non-answer was also given by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on ABC’s This Week, when asked by

“Should she resign?” Martha Raddatz asked the senator point-blank.

“I’m hopeful that Dianne will return as soon as possible,” Warner said. “I served with her on the Intelligence Committee. She’s been a great senator. But my hope is she’ll get back to work as soon as possible.”

Watch above, via NBC and ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com