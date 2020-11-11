Tommy Tuberville, Alabama’s new senator-elect, decried “socialists and communists” in the Democratic Party and said Republicans were “fighting for the future of the country.”

“On the Republican side, all we’re doing is playing for freedom for every citizen of the United States,” Tuberville said in the Wednesday interview with Fox News host Sandra Smith, invoking an analogy from his football career.

Tuberville served as a football coach at four different universities between 1995 and 2016, mostly recently heading the team at the University of Cincinnati. He successfully ran his first political campaign this year, defeating former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions in a Republican primary before prevailing over incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D) last week.

Sessions filled the position from 1997 until 2017, when President Donald Trump appointed him to serve as attorney general. Sessions had a tumultuous tenure in that position after recusing himself from matters involving Russia, ultimately leading to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the investigation of Trump and his staff. Alabama voters rejected Sessions’ effort to reclaim his old seat in July, with Trump endorsing Tuberville.

Tuberville railed against Democrats in Wednesday’s interview. “I’m telling you right now they’ve got people that are liberal,” Tuberville told Smith. “They’ve got socialists and communists. Bottom line. You can say that’s too rough, but it’s not. That’s exactly what you are looking at in the Democratic Party.

“I’ve been on football teams, sometimes, when everybody had egos and wanted it their way,” He added. “It does not work. We’re fighting for the future of this country, and we better start going by the rules and the Constitution and understand what this country was about and how we got here and the fundamentals. And it’s not socialism, and it’s not communism.”

