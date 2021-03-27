Senior Adviser Jason Miller Says Trump May Visit Border ‘Soon,’ Complains Biden Not Painting Trump’s Wall in New Interview

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said that former President Donald Trump may visit the border, but not until such a time that he could avoid creating the impression that he’s “showboating” about the issue.

In a new interview on The Michael Berry Show, Miller rattled off a laundry list of complaints about the situation at the southern border, and slammed President Joe Biden for placing Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the situation.

Calling the situation an “absolute crisis,” Miller added “And then to make matters worse, Joe Biden throws gasoline all over the fire by putting Kamala Harris, Mrs. Open Borders herself, in charge of the entire Southern border? I mean if this doesn’t scare the you-know-what out of you, it should.”

Host Michael Berry asked Miller “Do you foresee the president making a visit to the border]?”

“You know, we discussed that recently,” Miller said. “I can see him doing that soon.”

“One of the things that I think President Trump wanted to let Joe Biden go and fail on his own before he goes and steps in on that,” he continued. “I think there’s a very fine line between calling someone out on the policies and then appearing to do something that’s showboating, or give Joe Biden an opportunity to point and say ‘See? You know this isn’t serious work, president Trump is down at the border making a scene out of this,’ and allowing Joe to essentially weasel out for not having to go himself.”

He added that “it is something that President Trump is really concerned about. All of his hard work. They won’t even paint the wall. They were supposed to paint the wall this month. So it would be a black color as opposed to the rust color because elements and such. And Biden has even stopped that.”

The Associated Press issued a memo this week instructing reporters not to refer to the situation at the border as a “crisis.”

Listen above via The Michael Berry Show.

