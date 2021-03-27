Ted Cruz and Friends Brutally Mocked By Critics Over Border Photo Ops: ‘This Expendables Reboot Looks Terrible’

A delegation of Republicans led by Senator Ted Cruz was brutally mocked over footage of their photo ops at the southern border, as critics mocked them with film references, and Cruz in particular over his recent Cancun escape.

Cruz and Senators Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn led a delegation of GOP lawmakers on a boat tour of the Rio Grande Valley Friday, video of which went viral, and Cruz himself posted direct-to-camera video of himself at the border.

Journalists, political and media figures, and others had a field day on social media over the videos.

This Expendables reboot looks terrible https://t.co/rZqcV3PxNz — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) March 27, 2021

Middles Schoolers at Disney World dressed in camo taking holiday pictures. https://t.co/klB2PpSLaD — Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 27, 2021

All I want to know is, is there a posh Mexican resort on the other side of that dark expanse, Ted and did you bring the super-huge Tumi again this time? https://t.co/HtJn5kF9fh — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2021

A few days ago this guy called the proposal of common sense gun laws in the wake of a mass shooting political theater. https://t.co/RFyXsDmG5J — Andy Sipes (@andysipes) March 27, 2021

This remake of Apocalypse Now looks awful #CruzIsWeak https://t.co/63N4rxiECC — Tara Dublin Got the J&J Vax #GetVaccinated (@taradublinrocks) March 26, 2021

This Tropic Thunder remake by the Lifetime channel is not that great https://t.co/BtoYJdJxdr — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 27, 2021

is this the part where the velociraptor comes out and eats him https://t.co/aNpvh1VuxE — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) March 26, 2021

All of them looking like Billy Zane on a lifeboat in Titanic https://t.co/VvJVTYgFDU — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 27, 2021

I know he didn’t make it but I’m proud of Ted Cruz for the bold audition tape for “Survivor: Cucked in Cancun” season. https://t.co/EV4gHFQXv6 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 26, 2021

What a joke. Are they trying to look like a #cosplay theme for a swift boat movie? At what point do they realize they look ridiculous with this photo of stunt. https://t.co/2jjCVQu6fJ — Scott Huffman (@HuffmanForNC) March 26, 2021

Ted Cruz really does love to cosplay someone who actually serves their country, doesn’t he? https://t.co/xUP58hfXjG — VoteVets (@votevets) March 26, 2021

All that was missing was Ted Cruz yelling out “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” https://t.co/4YOr94x2wj — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 26, 2021

When the bachelor party theme is Deliverance https://t.co/ya936lX64P — paul cicchini (@epcicchini) March 26, 2021

Duck Dynasty is Back! https://t.co/Cxwy5vdIoW — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) March 26, 2021

Can you please post your statement condemning the Trump admin family separation policy which in 2018 separated nursing mothers from children? https://t.co/zp9diH3SZh https://t.co/15FuHSWcPl — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 26, 2021

Ready to take the fight to the unaccompanied kids… https://t.co/QcN5odBGXP — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 26, 2021

Is this the “White Boy Summer” everyone’s talking about? https://t.co/Mo47Dc8eht — Nicholas Sarwark (@nsarwark) March 27, 2021

Lindsey Graham grimacing through this knowing he’s participating in restrictionist theater when he’s always been a pro-immigration guy is the best/worst part of this. https://t.co/HJl2aGcYpq — Liz Mair (@LizMair) March 27, 2021

50% chance this outside the Ritz Carlton Cancun. https://t.co/UAHnpugxI0 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 26, 2021

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told an interviewer that same day that he thinks Trump will wait to visit the border because “there’s a very fine line between calling someone out on the policies and then appearing to do something that’s showboating.”

