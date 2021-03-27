comScore Ted Cruz and Friends Brutally Mocked By Critics Over Border Photo Ops: ‘This Expendables Reboot Looks Terrible’

By Tommy ChristopherMar 27th, 2021, 9:57 am

A delegation of Republicans led by Senator Ted Cruz was brutally mocked over footage of their photo ops at the southern border, as critics mocked them with film references, and Cruz in particular over his recent Cancun escape.

Cruz and Senators Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn  led a delegation of GOP lawmakers on a boat tour of the Rio Grande Valley Friday, video of which went viral, and Cruz himself posted direct-to-camera video of himself at the border.

Journalists, political and media figures, and others had a field day on social media over the videos.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told an interviewer that same day that he thinks Trump will wait to visit the border because “there’s a very fine line between calling someone out on the policies and then appearing to do something that’s showboating.”

