‘Shameful, Crappy, and Corrupt’: GQ Gets Pummeled by Journalists for Taking Down Article Which Criticized David Zaslav

The journalism world is standing by freelance reporter Jason Bailey, the original author of the now-deleted GQ profile of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and decrying the decision to pull the article.

The highly-critical profile was first published on July 3 under the headline “How Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Became Public Enemy Number One in Hollywood.” Edits were made to soften the article, and hours after the new version was posted, the article was pulled entirely. Bailey told the Washington Post that he disagreed with the edits and asked GQ to have his name removed from the byline. The mag wouldn’t publish without a byline, so they pulled the article off the site. (The full original article can be found on archival sites.)

But GQ‘s explanation for making the edits then pulling the article were what raised the ire of journalists, claiming the original piece “was not properly edited before going live.” But the Post stated that WBD had complained to GQ about the article, and the edits that were made were “exactly what WBD wanted changed,” according to Bailey.

In a nutshell, a “warts and all” profile was changed to be more of a puff piece to appease the subject of said puff piece. And writers of all kinds are livid.

This is shameful, crappy and corrupt. WTF. Everyone should stand by @jasondashbailey. https://t.co/k0cCdUagwN — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 5, 2023

If you hire a critic to write a piece of criticism, and the criticism is good and fair, and the subject doesn't like it, you do not soften the copy. You do not pull the piece, either. You promote the hell out of it and ask the critic what he'd like to write next. — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) July 5, 2023

And that’s just a taste. A simple search for Zaslav yields a lot of supporting evidence as to why Bailey felt fit to say the CEO was “the most hated man in Hollywood.”

particularly those of us who remember GQ as a place that protected its writers no matter who came after them — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) July 5, 2023

“As someone who adored working at GQ, I cannot begin to tell you how much all of this disappoints me.” -me https://t.co/OtEB4DJyGL — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) July 6, 2023

When your hamfisted attempt to run a studio by shelving movies for tax write-offs and gutting Hollywood’s middle class is going so well that you have to call GQ to kill an article about why everyone hates you. https://t.co/KPXfjI5N8C — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) July 5, 2023

You'll want to read, in full, @jasondashbailey's terrifically sharp, incisive assessment of David Zaslav, which deserved far better than the spineless treatment it got from GQ: https://t.co/X2VZKMNS9D — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) July 5, 2023

Not only is this man a terrible CEO, but he’s also an imperious coward who’s more than willing to swat down anyone who dares question his authority. Our worst kind of rich person.

Bravo ⁦@drewmagary⁩ ⁦@SFGate⁩ https://t.co/q24kyMTLFu — Karen Heller (@kheller) July 6, 2023

this whole thing is so weird and a terrible look for both GQ and Zazlav, who is certainly not shaking the image of ‘sensitive micromanager’ by having his flack hunt down every negative story about him https://t.co/v00XNp9IBZ — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) July 5, 2023

For non-journalist friends wondering about why this sucks:

-for an opinion piece or a researched overview, a journalist has no obligation to reach out for comment from the subject of the piece

-corrections should be factual, not "this makes me look bad"https://t.co/AXHRiw5yKH — Valerie Ettenhofer (@aandeandval) July 5, 2023

This is the GQ piece that Zaslov had pulled. Mostly just a list the awful things he's done since he started. It's been such a cavalcade of shit, they left out the shows he canceled in the beginning that were geared primarily towards non-white viewers https://t.co/VPKnRt1O3P — Josh Olson (@joshuarolson) July 4, 2023

But as others on Twitter pointed out, GQ’s move makes more sense after you find out about the whole “GQ editor who took down the article about Zaslav is producing a movie for Zaslav” thing:

To recap: @jasondashbailey is assigned to write on Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav. At the request of Zaslav's team, all the passages most critical of him are cut. Jason asks that his byline be taken off the piece; it's then pulled offline. & then we learn… https://t.co/g6EyDYE5kw — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) July 5, 2023

