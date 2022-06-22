SHOCK POLL: DeSantis Leads Trump in New Hampshire 2024 Matchup

A shocking new poll in the all-important primary state of New Hampshire shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis currently ahead of former President Donald Trump.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center released a study which found that if Joe Biden and Trump were to have a presidential rematch, the current president would once again defeat his predecessor with 50 percent of the vote to Trump’s 43. This is similar to the margin Biden had over Trump in 2020, but the contest between Biden and DeSantis would be considerably tighter if they were competing in 2024.

The poll shows that in this scenario, Biden would receive 90 percent of the vote again from people who voted for him before, but DeSantis would have 97 percent of Trump’s voters behind him compared to the the former president’s 91 percent. On top of that, the overall result among New Hampshire voters is Biden would get 46 percent of the vote, but DeSantis would edge him out with 47 percent.

And in the most stunning result of the poll, DeSantis actually leads Trump in a hypothetical primary contest.

“When provided with a list of Republicans who are thought by observers to be considering running for President in 2024, likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters (N=318) are split between DeSantis and Trump, with 39 percent preferring the Florida governor and 37 percent supporting the former president,” the poll assesses.

Andrew Smith, Director of the UNH Survey Center described this phenomenon as a “typical pattern” for Trump’s numbers, explaining “A party’s losing candidate in the prior election is typically the best-known person in their party. As the primary gets closer, new candidates emerge and attract more media attention, and therefore, more voter attention, than the losing candidate from the previous election.”

The poll goes on to note that even though the unfavorable ratings for Trump and DeSantis are higher than their favorables, DeSantis has a better like/dislike ratio than Trump, and both have a considerable boost over the third place choice: Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The poll results come amid indications that Trump might consider DeSantis a threat if they faced each other in the 2024 primaries. Multiple recent reports say Trump and his team are exploring ways to publicly establish the ex-president’s political superiority over DeSantis, plus Trump recently gave an interview where he took credit for DeSantis’ successful gubernatorial campaign.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com