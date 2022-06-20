Trump Says ‘I Was Very Responsible’ For Getting Ron DeSantis Elected When Asked About Facing Him in the 2024 Primary

Former President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) victory in Florida’s razor-thin 2018 gubernatorial election.

DeSantis prevailed over Democrat Andrew Gillum by a margin of only 33,063 votes. Since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the governor has elevated his profile nationally with conservatives.

Many Republicans would like to see the 43-year-old run for president. Some polls have shown DeSantis prevailing over Trump, should he decide to mount another bid for the White House.

Trump has not yet declared if he intends to run again, but speculation is swirling he and DeSantis could go head-to-head in the 2024 primary.

Trump joined Newsmax TV’s Eric Bolling Monday to discuss a wide range of topics, including the 2024 presidential election. The host said he did not want to asked Trump if he is running again, as he assumes he will.

“So, let me ask you it this way, what would be a mitigating factor?” Bolling asked. “In other words, what would make Donald Trump say, ‘I don’t want it anymore. I did my time. i’m done with it.”

Trump said he could not cite a reason why not to run.

“I don’t know if anything. We have to make our country great again,” Trump said. “Our country’s gone to hell, and it’s gone bad very fast. Nobody thought it was possible it could go this this bad this fast. We’ll have to see. I love our country. I’ll do what’s right for the country.”

Bolling noted Trump was instrumental in DeSantis’ 2018 victory, before he asked, “What are your thoughts on the DeSantis running?” Trump responded,

Well, I don’t know that he wants to run now. I have a good relationship with Ron. I don’t know that he wants to run. I haven’t seen that. You’re telling me something that i have not seen. So, we’ll see what happens… I was very responsible for him getting elected, as you know. I have a very good relationship with him.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

