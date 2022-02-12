SHOCK POLL: More Trump Voters Approve of Biden Killing ISIS Leader Than Biden Voters

An overwhelming number of Trump voters approve of President Joe Biden ordering a strike that killed the leader of ISIS — more even than those who voted for Biden.

A little over a week ago, the president announced that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi had been killed in a U.S. military operation in northwest Syria.

Respondents to a The Economist/YouGov poll published this week were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the recent U.S. military raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi?”

Among all respondents, 60 percent approved “strongly” or “somewhat,” while only 15 percent disapproved “strongly” or “somewhat,” with another 25 percent responding “don’t know.”

But among people who voted for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, a sky-high 74 percent said they either “strongly approve” (50%) or “somewhat approve” (24%) of the strike that killed al-Qurayshi.

That’s a good deal higher than the 65 percent of Biden voters who said they either “strongly approve” (39%) or “somewhat approve” (26%) of the strike that killed al-Qurayshi.

But the more predictable partisan splits were evident when respondents were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the way President Biden is handling ISIS?”

While 69 percent of Biden voters approved “strongly” or “somewhat,” only 15 percent of Republicans said they approve.

In a speech, Biden told the nation that “as our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice, with no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up. Not just [himself] with the vest, but blow up the third floor rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him, just as his predecessor did.”

But some in the press have expressed skepticism that the civilian casualties were solely the result of the suicide bomb.

