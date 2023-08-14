READ: The 98-Page Georgia Election Indictment Against Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was indicted along with 18 others by an Atlanta grand jury convened as part of an investigation into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The 98-page indictment was unsealed on Monday night. Trump, the lead Republican candidate for president in the 2024 election, was charged with 13 felonies, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and more.

The indictment states:

Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the otherDefendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity inFulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.

Read the full indictment here.

