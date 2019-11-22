comScore

So Apparently This Is a Thing Now: White House Denies Blocking Bolton from His Twitter Account

By Josh FeldmanNov 22nd, 2019, 5:34 pm

So this is now officially a Thing.

John Bolton — the former Trump administration National Security Advisor who left under less-than-amicable circumstances — returned to Twitter today with some very teasing remarks about what he has to say.

And so far, what he has to say is that the White House apparently kept him from getting back into his Twitter account and it was Twitter that restored his access:

Well, now the White House is now denying they blocked Bolton from his Twitter account:

A number of people today reacted to Bolton’s tweets by calling on him to come forward, even testify, if he has something significant to say about his time in the White House.

