So this is now officially a Thing.

John Bolton — the former Trump administration National Security Advisor who left under less-than-amicable circumstances — returned to Twitter today with some very teasing remarks about what he has to say.

And so far, what he has to say is that the White House apparently kept him from getting back into his Twitter account and it was Twitter that restored his access:

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Re: speaking up — since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint! — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Well, now the White House is now denying they blocked Bolton from his Twitter account:

WH denies blocking Bolton from accessing his Twitter account. Senior admin official says "The White House did not block Mr. Bolton from accessing his personal Twitter account, and wouldn’t have the technical means to do so." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 22, 2019

A number of people today reacted to Bolton’s tweets by calling on him to come forward, even testify, if he has something significant to say about his time in the White House.

