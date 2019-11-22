comScore

John Bolton Called Out After Cagey Tweets: ‘STOP F*CKING AROUND!’

By Josh FeldmanNov 22nd, 2019, 2:41 pm

John Bolton is back on Twitter, months after leaving the Trump administration, with some cryptic messages hinting at what he has to say:

His departure from the White House wasn’t exactly on the best of terms (to put it mildly), and reporting since then has indicated he has a few critical things to say.

But one clear reaction to his tweets is that people are tired of him being cagey and that if he has something important to say, he should come forward himself, even testify, given his knowledge of events relevant to the impeachment hearings. (For example, MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said on air that, after Marie Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill’s testimonies, Bolton should “woman up and get in front of Congress.”)

