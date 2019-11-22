John Bolton is back on Twitter, months after leaving the Trump administration, with some cryptic messages hinting at what he has to say:

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Re: speaking up — since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint! — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

His departure from the White House wasn’t exactly on the best of terms (to put it mildly), and reporting since then has indicated he has a few critical things to say.

But one clear reaction to his tweets is that people are tired of him being cagey and that if he has something important to say, he should come forward himself, even testify, given his knowledge of events relevant to the impeachment hearings. (For example, MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said on air that, after Marie Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill’s testimonies, Bolton should “woman up and get in front of Congress.”)

Bolton may be a skilled bureaucratic tactician but he was never much of a showman. This kind of game playing is transparent and tiresome. You owe your country complete and truthful testimony before Congress. Stop trying to sell us your book. https://t.co/WyuUWHiOEL — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 22, 2019

If John Bolton is keeping critical information from Congress in order to boost book sales, I hope all news organizations will refuse to give him a platform to market his book. Patriots testify. Grifters don’t. @AmbJohnBolton —remembered as Fiona Hill or @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/TkwsGJtZd9 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 22, 2019

John Bolton. If you know anything that will save this Republic, STOP FUCKING AROUND! #Womanup — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 22, 2019

So tired of cowardly men hiding behind twitter, PR statements & fake legal privileges. @AmbJohnBolton, Pompeo, McGhan, Parnas, etc need to turn over evidence & tell the truth to SDNY & Congress where it matters. @RudyGiuliani if you have something to say, you too. https://t.co/DNV1UxlUoy — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) November 22, 2019

No games Mr Bolton. Do what’s right. That’s all. https://t.co/skhZDplS3U — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 22, 2019

Quit fan-dancing for tips and testify. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) November 22, 2019

If he won’t testify, don’t buy his book. A man who is moved by profit instead of duty doesn’t deserve your financial support. https://t.co/IQYBXzyPSa — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 22, 2019

Amb.- You may speak anytime regardless of “access” to a Twitter account; you’re invited to come join us for an interview (on this show & presumably many others); or you could testify as your colleagues did, while respecting priv issues. What’s the goal of this Twitter routine? https://t.co/zb0hL5hXsZ — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) November 22, 2019

Bolton’s glad to speak on Twitter but won’t fulfill his duty to the American people by testifying in Congress. If you want to learn what he knows, you’ll have to pay him. What’s duty when there’s an easy buck to be made? Don’t buy his book if he won’t testify. #BoycottBoltonsBook https://t.co/VJyaMZab79 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 22, 2019

