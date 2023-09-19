‘So Incredibly Dangerous!’ CNN’s Dana Bash Torches Trump Over Comment Attacking Liberal Jews

CNN’s Dana Bash called out ex-President Donald Trump over comments CNN has described as “attacking liberal Jews” and connected them to a pattern of fomenting anti-Semitism.

Trump sparked outrage when he marked the occasion of Rosh Hashanah by lashing out at “liberal Jews” who didn’t vote for him.

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Phil Mattingly and international correspondent Christianne Amanpour joined Bash in calling Trump out:

PHIL MATTINGLY: I don’t, I’ve never understood, but I want to read it, he said “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America and Israel because you believe in false narratives. Let’s hope you learn from your mistakes. Make better choices moving forward. Happy New Year.”. The reason why I don’t want to just let this pass as like Trump on social media being crazy, because that’s what Trump does on social media, is because I’m trying to think of the construct of if a Democratic lawmaker said that conservative Catholics were ruining the country because of their views. If you are Catholic and vote Republican, you should– you’re ruining the country. People would freak out, and rightfully so! DANA BASH: Yeah! And rightfully so! This is I’m going to borrow Christianne’s favorite phrase to be truthful and not neutral here. There is nothing, nothing even close to appropriate about what he said! In fact, this is classic Trump trying to divide subsets of America. Divide people who are already– he sees he sees that there are not just embers, but there are flames of division within the Jewish community and within American culture when it comes to Israel. It is so incredibly dangerous! I did a whole hour on anti-Semitism growing in America, and a big part of it was, according to expert after expert who looked at the research and looked at the at the threats and the timelines. Donald Trump saying things like this, pushing the door open a little bit, and white supremacists and people who have been feeling this way for a long time shoving the door open. And he knows full well that this kind of rhetoric is incredibly dangerous and he just thinks that it’s advantageous to him. And he does it. CHRISTIANNE AMANPOUR: And is terribly dangerous from that political point of view and religious and cultural and social point of view.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com