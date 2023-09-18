Trump Lashes Out at ‘Liberal Jews Who Voted to Destroy America’ by Not Supporting Him

Donald Trump marked the Jewish New Year by posting a meme that trashed “liberal Jews” and claimed he deserves more political support from Jewish people.

As observers took the weekend to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Trump posted the meme to Truth Social on Sunday, which said “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

That was hardly the end of it:

Wake Up Sheep. What Natzi / Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel? #1 Trump moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which is Israel’s true capital. No other president had the balls to do it. #2 Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. #3 Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over settlements in Judea & Samaria. #4 Trump signs an executive order for Judaism to be a nationality in addition to a religion so it would fall under the category Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance. Institutions that violate Title VI may lose their federal funding. This means that BDS will have a hard time harassing Jewish students on college campuses. #5 May 2020 – Trump Signs the ‘Never Again’ Education bill into law which aloocates millions of dollars to expand Holocaust awareness and create websites with curriculum tools for teachers

nationwide! Clearly, one of the greatest Anti Semites of our time! #TRUMP2020 #JEXIT

Trump has an established style of giving passive-aggressive holiday greetings to his various political foes, though he also has a known history of complaining about his lack of support from Jewish American voters. There have been numerous past instances where Trump has called Jewish people ungrateful, ignorant, and disloyal for opposing his agenda, or for criticicing the Israeli government. The latter falls under the dual-loyalty trope.

