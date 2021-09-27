State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days. I’m feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines,” he tweeted.

After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days. I’m feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 27, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com