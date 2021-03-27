Stunning Poll: Republicans Think They’re Discriminated Against More Than Black People, Women, Jews, Muslims, Asians — By A LOT

Republicans said that conservatives face discrimination more than every other group that was asked about in a recent poll, and by rather stunning margins.

A The Economist/YouGov poll released this week asked respondents “How much discrimination do the following people face in America today?”, and listed a variety of categories.

Asked about Jewish people, 64 percent of respondents said they face either “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of discrimination, including 51 percent of Republicans.

And 71 percent of respondents said Muslims face either “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of discrimination, including 58 percent of Republicans. Only 49 percent of Republicans said immigrants face either “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of discrimination, compared with 69 percent of all respondents.

For Black people, 68 percent overall said they face “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of discrimination, versus 49 percent of Republicans. The split was 69 percent overall versus 50 percent of Republicans for Asian people, and 51 percent to 41 percent for women.

Among all respondents, Black people and immigrants were most likely to be seen as facing “a great deal” of discrimination, at 39 percent each, while women were least likely, at 21 percent. That’s one point lower than the percentage of respondents who said that conservatives face a great deal of discrimination.

That’s partly because Republicans so overwhelmingly told the pollster that conservatives are the most discriminated against, and that women are the least. Overall, 49 percent of respondents said conservatives face significant discrimination, including a whopping 75 percent of Republicans. Among self-described conservatives, that number was 79 percent.

The poll was taken March 20 – 23, 2021 with a sample of 1500 U.S. adult citizens, and a margin of error of +/-2.9 percent.

