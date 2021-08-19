Stunning Video Emerges of Alleged Car Bomber Outside Library of Congress: ‘Ready to Die for the Cause’

The downtown area of Washington D.C is currently occupied by Capitol Police responding to what is being described as an active bomb threat near the Library of Congress.

Video that purports to be taken from a Facebook live video streamed by the alleged assailant has emerged that shows an unnamed individual who was previously reported to be a White male from North Carolina.

Police statements were released via social media informing the public that a “suspicious vehicle” was found in the area on Thursday morning, and they are asking people to stay away.

Huffington Post reporter Ryan Reilly published video that shows the unnamed man speaking to camera with some device on his lap. Viewers can hear him saying “The revolution is on,” and “I’m ready to die for the cause.”

“The south’s here. There’s five of us spreading all across your little DC part here.” pic.twitter.com/OokKAaRZe5 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021

BuzzFeedNews reports more details from the live stream:

In the livestreams, the man demanded that President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrat politicians step down, accusing them of killing America. He identified himself as a southerner and called on other “patriots” and southerners to join him on Capitol Hill to begin a revolution. As law enforcement snipers appeared on the scene, the man said in the livestream that a bullet to the window would detonate the bomb. He then claimed to have enough gunpowder, ammonium nitrate, and shrapnel in the truck to destroy two city blocks. The man also claimed to have four other bombs, but did not provide more information on them.

As you can see above, another brief clip posted by Reilly shows someone saying ““The south’s here. There’s five of us spreading all across your little DC part here.” Reilly also retweeted a tweet that includes an image that seems to be consistent with the imagery shown above:

casually seeing witnessing a bomb threat on the way to class nbd love this country #capitol #libraryofcongress pic.twitter.com/inpBJP0cCy — fupa mama (@nirvananoir) August 19, 2021

…

