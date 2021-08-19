JUST IN: Capitol Police Investigating Bomb Threat Near Library of Congress

By Ken MeyerAug 19th, 2021, 12:08 pm
 

Capitol Police occupied the downtown area of Washington D.C. in response to what is being described as an active bomb threat near the Library of Congress.

The police put out statements on social media to inform the public that a “suspicious vehicle” was found in the area on Thursday morning, and they are asking people to stay away.

Reports indicate that the nearby buildings have been evacuated and police are currently in talks with the suspect in his pickup truck. The New York Times has pointed out that Congress is currently on recess, so many U.S. representatives aren’t in the capital right now, though their professional staff typically remain in the city.

MSNBC’s Pete Williams reports that law enforcement sources told him police negotiations are happening slowly because the suspect is communicating with officers via a dry-erase white board. Chris Jansing seemed perplexed as she asked Williams to elaborate, and he explained that “he is communicating with them through a dry erase board that he apparently had with him in the pickup truck. That is the method of communication that he has decided to use to communicate with them. So that is one reason why things are proceeding rather slowly at this point.”

UPDATE – 12:45 p.m. ET: Multiple reports indicate that the suspect held a now-deleted Facebook Live broadcast where he made statements against the government and President Joe Biden. Huffington Post’s Ryan Reilly obtained a sample of the man’s video where he declares “I’m ready to die for the cause.”

