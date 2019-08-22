comScore

Ted Cruz Got Mad at Guy Who Said Monopoly: Socialism Edition Board Game Was Stupid

By Connor MannionAug 22nd, 2019, 5:04 pm

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is angry with a historian on Twitter who wrote a thread criticizing a board game making fun of socialism.

Cruz, who is currently home in Texas because the Senate is in recess, apparently took umbrage with the viral thread that called Monopoly: Socialism Edition “mean-spirited” and “ill-informed.”

Historian Nick Kapur in his thread details how the officially-licensed game appears to contain inaccuracies about how socialism works as well as attacks on vegans, coffee shops and environmentalism.

Naturally, Cruz felt compelled to detail various historical failures of socialist countries in his own Twitter thread a day after Kapur’s thread was posted.

This is not Hasbro’s first foray into weird editions of Monopoly. It previously released an edition of the game called Monopoly for Millennials that made fun of younger generations for not being able to afford buying their own homes.

