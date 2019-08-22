Ted Cruz Got Mad at Guy Who Said Monopoly: Socialism Edition Board Game Was Stupid

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is angry with a historian on Twitter who wrote a thread criticizing a board game making fun of socialism.

Cruz, who is currently home in Texas because the Senate is in recess, apparently took umbrage with the viral thread that called Monopoly: Socialism Edition “mean-spirited” and “ill-informed.”

I bought a copy of Hasbro’s mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed “MONOPOLY: SOCIALISM” board game so you don’t have to – a thread 1/ pic.twitter.com/YhZWDjkAnj — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) August 21, 2019

Historian Nick Kapur in his thread details how the officially-licensed game appears to contain inaccuracies about how socialism works as well as attacks on vegans, coffee shops and environmentalism.

Naturally, Cruz felt compelled to detail various historical failures of socialist countries in his own Twitter thread a day after Kapur’s thread was posted.

Why to Leftie academics so fear pointing out the manifest failures of socialism? https://t.co/Z2CRzffUo0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

We could do the Venezuela edition: start out (in 1950) with the 4th highest GDP per capital in the world: end starving in the street with massive shortages of food & medicine. 2/x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

We could do the Cuba edition: start (in the 1950s) as the world’s top sugar producer; end up earning $25 per month and risking your life to put your children in rafts seeking freedom. 3/x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

We could do the Russia/USSR edition: the “old timey” playing pieces are all the tech the common people are allowed. When Yeltzin toured a TX supermarket in 1989, he told his comrades that if their people—who faced breadlines—saw the choices in the US “there would be revolution.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

We could do the East Germany edition: you build a wall across your living room; put all the food, technology & prosperity on one side; erect machine guns on the wall; and shoot anybody who tries to get to the West. 5/x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

Or we could do the University edition: you imagine a magic money tree; you give everything free to anybody who wants it; nobody works, studies, or innovates; and everybody gets an A! 6/x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

This is not Hasbro’s first foray into weird editions of Monopoly. It previously released an edition of the game called Monopoly for Millennials that made fun of younger generations for not being able to afford buying their own homes.

