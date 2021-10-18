Ted Cruz Tweets Video of Him Saying F*ck Joe Biden Euphemism ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

Senator Ted Cruz shared a video of himself saying “Let’s go Brandon” on Twitter Sunday evening, which unto of itself would not be necessarily newsworthy. The fact that the phrase has become a euphemism for “F*ck Joe Biden” in conservative circles of sports fans, and that he is well aware of its political meaning, suggests that the Texas Senator is not terribly committed to more civil discourse in politics.

“Let’s Go, Brandon,” has become something of a political rallying cry since an NBC Sports reporter misheard chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” as “Let’s go Brandon” while interviewing a winning NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at Talledega Raceway two weeks ago. Since then the comment has become a not so clever inside joke among those who are unhappy with President Joe Biden and want to convey that idea on national television without being censored.

A TikTok user named mike8atx captured a selfie video with Senator Cruz, a portion of which was clipped and quote tweeted by the Texas Senator himself with a shoulder-shrug emoji:

There is no question that Cruz has a clear understanding of what “Let’s go Brandon” means as he previously tweeted a Washington Times article that lays out exactly how the chant came to be and its current meaning in the political media world.

Anti-Biden 'Let's go, Brandon' catchphrase becomes all the rage on right – Washington Times https://t.co/ODxpT3TL7I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 10, 2021

Cruz was in attendance at a Houston Astros playoff game with his daughter Cathereine when this video was captured.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com