An interview subject in a Greenville, South Carolina diner made a clear reference to the “f*ck Joe Biden” chant that has been heard at sporting events in recent weeks, when he finished his Fox & Friends interview by saying “Let’s go Brandon.”

As part of the 25th anniversary that Fox News is celebrating today, Fox & Friends sent Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Will Cain to three diners to get some well-earned love from their most dedicated viewers.

Cain turned to a Kelly and Neil, couple who avowed their love for Fox News in a similar manner as nearly every other diner guest shared throughout the show.

Kelly started with “I watch Fox News because y’all tell the truth. Other news sites, they aren’t always telling the honest truth and we know when you watch fox News that’s what you’re going to get.”

“You get the truth,” Cain confirmed before turning to a Clemson Tigers logo on Neil’s shirt. “You see this a lot in Greenville you see that right there?”

“Go Tigers,” Neil started. “But I watch Fox News because it’s America. It’s my America, it’s a real station telling a real truth every day and by the way, let’s go, Brandon!”

For the uninitiated, Neil is making reference to “f*ck Joe Biden” chant that NASCAR fans were chanting at Talledega, Alabama while driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed on NBC Sports after winning the race. The reporter misheard the chant however and said “As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’”

And that’s how this political meme was born.

Watch above via Fox News.

