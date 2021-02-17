Texas Mayor Publicly Abandons His Town To Winter Disaster: The City ‘Owes You NOTHING!’

Now-former Mayor Tim Boyd gave his entire town the kiss-off in the midst of a winter disaster in Texas that has left millions without power in freezing temperatures, telling residents that “The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!”

In a Facebook screed on Tuesday, Boyd — then the mayor of Colorado City, Texas — very bluntly and colorfully told residents they were on their own in the ongoing disaster:

Let me hurt some feelings while I have a minute!! No one owes you are your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal without and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you are sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising! Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish. Folks God has given us the tools to support ourselves in times like this. This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW will work and others will become dependent for handouts. Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I’ll be damned if I’m going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves! We have lost sight of those in need and those that take advantage of the system and meshed them in to one group!! Bottom line quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family! Bottom line-DONT A PART OF PROBLEM, BE A PART OF THE SOLUTION!!

Boyd later posted another lengthy message simultaneously doubling down (“I won’t deny for one minute what I said in my post this morning”) and backpedaling (“many of the things I said were taken out of context and some of which were said without putting much thought in to it. I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves.”)

He also announced he “had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th!” and went on to say that “I was speaking as a citizen as I am NOT THE MAYOR anymore. I apologize for the wording and ask that you please not harass myself or my family anymore!”

Perhaps deliberately, the timeline of Boyd’s resignation is unclear, but as of Wednesday morning, no one was answering the phone at the Colorado City, Texas City Hall.

