Trump White House Posts Sahara-Thirsty Taylor Swift Troll Amid Bombshell MSG Wedding to Travis Kelce

President Donald Trump’s White House posted a super-thirsty troll of pop superstar Taylor Swift amid her blockbuster wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Comic actor Adam Sandler officiated a ceremony joining Tay-Tay and Kelce at the Garden on Friday, after which the exterior jumbotrons read “JUST&T MARRIED!” — although the legal nuptials had reportedly already occurred.

The official Trump White House X account posted a doctored image of those screens — which read “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT” — with the caption “IT’S HAPPENED!!!”

Trump has what you might call a complicated relationship to Swift, whose approval he appears to crave despite her political leanings. In a 2024 book interview, Trump gushed about her appearance while wistfully questioning her politics:

I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually unusually beautiful.

Also during the 2024 campaign, Trump posted several screenshots featuring AI-generated images of young women wearing “Swities for Trump” merchandise, writing, “I accept!”

Weeks later, Swift delivered a long-anticipated endorsement — she chose then-VP Kamala Harris over Trump — and Trump didn’t take it well, telling Fox News that Swift would “pay a price” for the endorsement “in the marketplace.”

He also wrote a post in which he blurted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

The president has since taken to lashing out at Swift, posting a message last year that said “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

In another post, he wrote “Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

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