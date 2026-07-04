Trump Launches Dead-of-Night Attacks on Dems To Ring in 4th of July

President Donald Trump was up late launching social media attacks on prominent Democrats — Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) — in the opening minutes and hours of the 4th of July weekend.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) primary victory over Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) set up a much closer race for U.S. Senate against Talarico than many foresaw. Trump endorsed Paxton in a move that angered Republicans by aiding a much weaker opponent for Talarico.

Ossoff is locked in a reelection battle with Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA).

Both of them were on Trump’s mind Friday night after his keynote address at a Mount Rushmore event celebrating the nation’s 250th year, or the American Semi-Quincentennial or the United States’ Quarter-Millentennial or the Bicentennial-and-a-Half — whichever you prefer.

But first, he posted a photo of his Mt. Rushmore flyover in the Qatari-gifted Air Force One.

At about 2 AM, the president posted a meme intended to attack Ossoff by placing him side-by-side with the character Pee-wee Herman, the alter ego of actor Paul Reubens:

Trump has previously waded in on the issue of Georgia’s Senate election with a Truth Social post praising Collins and deploying a schoolyard attack on Ossoff’s name that was both exclamatory and masturbatory:

So happy for highly respected Congressman Mike Collins. He will win his Senate Race in Georgia against a pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(jerk!)off, who is a joke in D.C. Nobody even knows who he is!!! I’ll be doing Big TRUMP Rallies for Mike in Georgia! President DJT

And at about 2:20 AM, Trump posted an attack on James Talarico with a side-by-side of MAD Magazine icon and area “What, Me Worry?” kid Alfred E. Neuman:

Both races figure to be tough ones for Democrats, who need to retain Ossoff’s Georgia seat and hope for a longshot win in Texas to help take control of the upper chamber.

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