WATCH: South Carolina Legislator Throws Papers in the Air and Storms Out of Hearing in Angry Tantrum

As members of the South Carolina House were debating the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill on Wednesday, Rep. Jonathon Hill (R-SC) threw up his papers and stormed out of the hearing.

Although House Republicans hold the state’s majority with 81 seats, and Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) already agreed to sign the bill if no changes were made, Hill threw a tantrum because he was unable to file his remaining amendments, according to The State’s Maayan Schechter.

Rep. Jonathon Hill just stormed out of the House chamber and tossed up all the amendments he was not allowed to file and speak on. “If you want to engage in such childish behavior” the sgts will make sure you’re not here with us,” says @schousespeaker. pic.twitter.com/L0zgytkh03 — Maayan Schechter (@MaayanSchechter) February 17, 2021

Schechter also revealed that after Hill caused a scene, South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas threatened to “make sure you’re not here with us” if he continues “to engage in such childish behavior.”

Prior to Hill’s dramatic exit, the state’s Democrat lawmakers had already stormed out of the hearing in protest of the bill, which would even work to strip rape victims of the right to choose:

SC House Democrats have now walked out of the chamber during the debate over S. 1. pic.twitter.com/UY6L4uo7VU — Maayan Schechter (@MaayanSchechter) February 17, 2021

As most House Democrats speak to the press (and opponents and supporters) outside the House chamber, fellow Democratic colleague @reprussellott is in the chamber speaking at the well. pic.twitter.com/4C33tdKxqj — Maayan Schechter (@MaayanSchechter) February 17, 2021

