WATCH: South Carolina Legislator Throws Papers in the Air and Storms Out of Hearing in Angry Tantrum

By Leia IdlibyFeb 17th, 2021, 12:43 pm

As members of the South Carolina House were debating the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill on Wednesday, Rep. Jonathon Hill (R-SC) threw up his papers and stormed out of the hearing.

Although House Republicans hold the state’s majority with 81 seats, and Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) already agreed to sign the bill if no changes were made, Hill threw a tantrum because he was unable to file his remaining amendments, according to The State’s Maayan Schechter.

Schechter also revealed that after Hill caused a scene, South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas threatened to “make sure you’re not here with us” if he continues “to engage in such childish behavior.”

Prior to Hill’s dramatic exit, the state’s Democrat lawmakers had already stormed out of the hearing in protest of the bill, which would even work to strip rape victims of the right to choose:

