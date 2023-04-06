‘That’s Filth’: Candace Owens Claims ‘Despicable’ Meghan McCain is Pretending to Care About Jewish People

Right-wing flamethrower Candace Owens stirred up an old feud with Meghan McCain during a Vanity Fair profile interview released Wednesday.

McCain and Owens have gone head-to-head before, disagreeing on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. Their spat reached a boiling point when Owens interviewed former President Donald Trump in late 2021.

During the interview, Owens suggested that the vaccine was not working, while Trump pushed back, insisting that they were effective in “preventing hospitalizations and death.”

McCain praised Trump for “schooling” Owens in a tweet. “Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold. Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy.”

Their feud boiled over once more last year when Owens defended rapper and artist Kanye West over his anti-Semitic meltdown. Owens faced fierce backlash from the left and right — and even Ben Shapiro — for not condemning West when his public commentary on social media turned vehemently anti-Semitic.

McCain at the time took to her Instagram to speak out against West’s antisemitic remarks and bashed conservatives for obsessing over celebrities who show attention to the conservative movement.

“Conservatives always claim to hate celebrity but jump and get excited like a teenage girl at a Harry Styles concert any time any of them show our side attention,” McCain wrote. “It is pathetic, we are supposed to be anti-celebrity and for the average working men and women – but I guess that went out the window years ago.”

In the Vanity Fair piece, Owens claimed McCain “hates my guts” and said her outrage towards West’s comments had nothing to do with protecting the Jewish community and everything to do with dragging Owens.

“I actually may have outwardly said she was fat, I don’t remember,” Owens told the magazine. “But the point is that she held on to that anger and then tried to convert it into pretending that she cared about Jewish people.”

“That’s filth,” Owens said. “She didn’t care about a Jewish person. And that’s actually, in my opinion, more despicable. Using something that might mean something to a Jewish person who is genuinely scared or terrified, and you’re pretending to care about this issue because you just hate Candace Owens. It’s like you don’t care. It’s just, ‘I want to see Candace Owens fall.’ ”

Owens also spoke about the controversy that her defense of West (she bizarrely denied that his “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet was anti-Semitic) sparked at her employer, The Daily Wire.

According to Vanity Fair, Ben Shapiro refused to promote Owens’s documentary on BLM produced by the Daily Wire because of her defense of West, and that executives at the conservative media company urged her to disinvite the rapper from the doc’s premiere. She refused, and days after the premiere West announced he was buying Parler, the struggling social platform run by Owens’s husband. The deal later fell apart.

