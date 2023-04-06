The Wall Street Journal is warning Republicans that recent political losses are “a five-alarm warning to the GOP” over culture-war issues like abortion.

The Journal’s editorial board argued that Wisconsin Democrats effectively “cast the race between Judge Protasiewicz and the conservative candidate, Daniel Kelly, as a referendum on abortion rights…”

“Democrats …pulled off a historic win in Wisconsin taking control of the state supreme court for the first time in 15 years,” said Fox News Host Trace Gallagher. “Abortion was a huge issue in the race. The Wall Street journal editorial board calling that victory a five-alarm warning to the GOP.”

Gallagher continued, “Progressives had a banner day in the Midwest with victories for Chicago mayor and a swing seat on Wisconsin’s supreme court. The results will energize the left within the Democratic party and the Badger State results are a five-alarm warning to Republicans about 2024. Is it? We said this before in the intro. Is this a five-alarm fire for the Republicans?”

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (R) agreed with the paper’s assessment: “Absolutely. It is on more than just the issue or more than just one issue. More than just one candidate. A lot of people simplify it down to that. To me the larger issue here, we’ve seen it in Wisconsin but across the country is younger voters. In Wisconsin, last fall, we saw about a 40-point margin that younger voters gave to the Democrats running for the senate and governor.”

Walker said the Democrats’ wins are the results of “years of liberal indoctrination coming home to roost.”

When asked what he meant, Walker said, “It’s all of the above. I can’t blame a lot on this generation. All they have heard is radical ideas on climate change and defunding the police. So they have never heard the opposing viewpoint. So if that’s all they hear in college and high school and social media and culture, you can see why they’ve gone so lock step in that regard. We have to turn that around.”

