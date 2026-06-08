Whoopi Goldberg Delivers an Extremely Rare Defense of Trump — Supports Him Going to Knicks Game: ‘He’s a Knicks Fan!’

Whoopi Goldberg may have shocked The View’s audience Monday by supporting President Donald Trump’s high-security trip to Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Nicks in game three of the NBA finals.

Goldberg, who refers to Trump as “you-know-who,” played video of Stephan A. Smith and and Donny Deutsch telling Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) to stay home, causing The View’s audience members to applaud.

But Goldberg wasn’t having it.

“I’m sorry. Trump and Mayor Mamdani are Knicks fans and have been. They’re New Yorkers,” Goldberg said. “And you can’t — there’s nothing either one of them can do to change what’s happening in this city for this team.”

“Can they jinx us?” asked Sunny Hostin.

“You know what,” Goldberg continued, “I don’t think anything can jinx anything. I think these guys are on a mission!” she said to applause.

“They’re like the Blues Brothers: They’re on a mission from God! And they have been winning and doing everything, and you know, you could be buck naked up in the box, and ain’t nobody paying attention!” Goldberg exclaimed.

Alyssa Farah Griffin offered, “If I were advising him, I would be like, ‘Do not go,’ because if they lose tonight, everybody is going to blame Trump!”

“The jinx! The jinx!” Hostin exclaimed.

Ana Navarro claimed, “He was a New Yorker, but because they hate him so much here, and because he’s fleeing the taxes, he’s a Floridian,” which Goldberg also defended.

“I was a Californian! I was from California,” Goldberg said. “I went to the Lakers games. I have always been, at my core — because I’m from here — I have always been a Knicks fan. And when you have always been a Knicks fan, it doesn’t matter where you live!”

The hosts discussed the “logistical nightmare” of the president of the United States attending the game at the Garden.

“If I was as big as them, I would still be going,” Goldberg claimed, with Sara Haines exclaiming, “You’re Whoopi Goldberg! You are bigger!”

“They’re going to put him up there,” Goldberg said, motioning to the rafters. “And all we need to concentrate on is putting our energy, and good energy, towards them, towards the Knicks. That’s what this is about. And that’s what all of this is about.”

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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