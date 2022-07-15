‘They’re F*cked’: Joe Rogan Says Canada has Gone ‘Communist’, Rips ‘Gross’ Trudeau as ‘Dictator’

Joe Rogan says Canada has become a communist country under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who he called a “dictator” on his podcast Thursday.

The host of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed comedian Tom Segura on his daily Spotify podcast when the conversation turned toward America’s neighbor to the north.

“Canada is communist,” Rogan said. “They’re fucked. They’re fucked. They gotta get rid of that guy,” he said of Trudeau.

Rogan admitted he does not know much about Canadian politics after Segura asked how much longer Trudeau will lead the country.

Rogan then said:

I just liked him. I liked him before the pandemic. I was like he’s a handsome guy. Seems sweet. Good looking guy, confident, good talker. And during the pandemic, I’m like “Oh, you’re a fucking dictator. Oh, you don’t like criticism. You’re trying to shut down criticism by saying all your critics are misogynists and racists.

Rogan then took aim at Trudeau for how Canada handled widespread anti-vaccine mandate trucker protests earlier this year.

“He called them all misogynists and racists,” Rogan said. “Yeah, he’s gross. He’s a sketchy guy and he’s got some fuckin’ shaky deals.”

The host implied Trudeau is taking money to continue Canada’s policy of requiring vaccinations to enter the country.

“Why do you want everybody to get injected every four months?” he asked of Trudeau. “It’s old. It’s 2022, it’s not 2019.”

Rogan said Americans are more willing than Canadians to risk getting Covid-19 in order to determine their own fate.

“They’re scared, we live here,” he said. “It’s a different place.”

Rogan then ripped Canadians for continuing to wear masks indoors.

“It’s bizarre, it’s very bizarre” Rogan concluded.

Watch above, via Spotify.

